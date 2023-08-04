Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain through the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off our Friday with some clouds and fog in the eastern part of the region. A little bit of light rain is falling in western South Dakota right now. As we head through the day, we’ll see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms spreading from west to east. Heavy rain will be persisting in western South Dakota throughout the day and those showers and storms will advance east during this afternoon and evening. An isolated severe storm is possible mainly in western South Dakota. Highs will be in the low 80s out west with low 90s in the east.

Temperatures will be cooling off this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll continue to see heavy rain stick around during the day Saturday and will gradually taper off throughout Sunday. Rainfall totals could exceed 4 inches in western South Dakota whereas the eastern parts of the area will still wind up picking up as much as 1 to 2 inches.

We’ll keep the low to mid 80s for highs around early next week with a couple chances for some rain. Overall, we should be cooler with less humidity next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.