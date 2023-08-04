Avera Medical Minute
Watertown senior care community holds grand opening ceremony

The Village is one part of the Benedictine Sisters’ legacy project on Harmony Hill.
The Village is one part of the Benedictine Sisters' legacy project on Harmony Hill.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community of Watertown celebrated a grand opening of a new senior care community center for the village of Harmony Hill.

Operated by the Good Samaritan Society, the living community offers 36 independent senior living apartments, 48 assisted living apartments, and 16 memory care units, all of which have been given by the Mother of God Monastery.

“This is a great gift that the sisters are giving to the community...but with the greater Watertown community,” said Good Samaritan executive director, Philip Samuelson.

The Village is one part of the Benedictine Sisters’ legacy project on Harmony Hill. It is the departure point for creating an intergenerational community and just one element of the synergistic nature of the whole Harmony Hill campus.

