Yankton man arrested after entering car, home & apartment in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police arrested a 38-year-old Yankton man tied to multiple crimes early Friday morning.

The first incident happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Russell. A woman who had her car parked at a hotel received a notification that someone entered her car. She found a man inside her car and told him to leave. He left, and she was able to get a description.

Some of the victim’s credit cards were taken. A couple IDs and a syringe containing meth were left behind. One of the IDs left behind was the suspect’s.

Another incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of N. Menlow. The same suspect was inside a house. The owner saw the man and yelled at him, causing the suspect to take off.

A third incident happened in the 1300 block of W. Bailey. The suspect was found inside an unlocked apartment. The victim chased him off.

Officers found the suspect in the area a short time later.

The suspect — 38-year-old David Brown from Yankton — was arrested for multiple charges of Burglary, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Theft from a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Stolen Property.

He was brought to jail by 6:20 a.m., according to Sioux Falls police.

