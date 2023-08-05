Avera Medical Minute
84th annual Sioux Empire Fair underway

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally isn’t the only big event that started on Friday.

Gates opened at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for the Start of the Sioux Empire Fair. Concerts begin on Saturday with Brothers Osborne.

Officials want to remind parents there is a curfew at 9:00 p.m., meaning anyone 17 years old or under needs to be with a parent or guardian.

“It eases the strain on law enforcement, on fair staff here as well as people that want to come here as a family unit,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department Captain Adam Zishka. “We encourage anyone to come out to the fair at any time. We want people to come out here. But if you are under 17, we want you to bring your parent or guardian. It’s been very successful. We have had a lot of voluntary compliance with the ordinance.”

The Sioux Empire Fair is open every day through August 12.

