Annual Step Big for Parkinson’s Walk held on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parkinson’s is a disease that strongly impacts those that have been afflicted with it and their family members. This is why, rain or shine, the Step Big Walk for Parkinson’s was held at Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls.

More than 600 people registered to take part in the walk with money going toward the programs and support services offered by the South Dakota Parkinson’s Foundation.

“It’s very humbling to hear the stories and we want to provide as much support as possible to people,” said event coordinator Julie Eggebraaten-Nord. “Everybody, caregivers, people dealing with Parkinson’s, everybody needs some support and that’s what we want to do for everyone.”

The walk set out with a goal of raising $60,000 and they were able to exceed that, raising more than $64,000.

