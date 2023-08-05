Backpack and school supply giveaway happening at Sioux Falls Wireless World locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, a school supply and backpack giveaway is being held at the three Wireless World locations in Sioux Falls. Ryan Revell with Wireless World joined Dakota News Now to discuss the details.

This is the seventh annual giveaway at the three Sioux Falls Wireless World locations, with over 1,000 backpacks being given out this weekend.

The giveaway will go on until supplies run out on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.