Backpack and school supply giveaway happening at Sioux Falls Wireless World locations

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, a school supply and backpack giveaway is being held at the three Wireless World locations in Sioux Falls. Ryan Revell with Wireless World joined Dakota News Now to discuss the details.

This is the seventh annual giveaway at the three Sioux Falls Wireless World locations, with over 1,000 backpacks being given out this weekend.

The giveaway will go on until supplies run out on Saturday.

