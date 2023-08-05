DTSF hosts final Eastbank Block Party of the summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls residents got to enjoy a night of fun at the August Eastbank Block Party, which featured live music, yard games, vendors, and food at the 8th and Railroad Center.

“It’s been a good summer for block parties. People have been having a good time,” said DTSF President Joe Batcheller. “It’s always a great way to get people together. Block parties are sort of like jumping off for people on First Fridays. They might start their night here or end their night here. It’s always a good home base. there’s always good food, good music and you are always going to run into somebody you know.”

Friday’s block party was the last of the season, but Riverfest is coming up on August 19.

