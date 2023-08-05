Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harrisburg Gold outlasts Post 22 in rain-soaked elimination game

Harrisburg Post 45 Gold is still alive in the American Legion Central Plains Regional Tournament with a 4-3 win over Rapid City Post 22.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg Post 45 Gold is still alive in the American Legion Central Plains Regional Tournament with a 4-3 win over Rapid City Post 22.

Post 22 scored three runs in the top of the first inning, before being shut down by Harrisburg’s defense. Post 45 scored one run back in the bottom of the third, before scoring three in the bottom of the fourth. The win pits Harrisburg Gold against Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday for another elimination game.

For Harrisburg Gold, Eli Kokenge threw for six innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while picking up three strikeouts. Max Carlson, Carter Hoffman, and Coen Cook all tallied an RBI each.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently, serious allegations were brought to light about possible hazing within the Mitchell...
Mitchell Legion baseball players indicted on rape charges
The charges brought against at least six players from the Mitchell Legion baseball team on...
Pennington Co. State’s Attorney speaks on Mitchell baseball charges
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
One man killed after being trapped in grain bin
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Yellow employee speaking out following bankruptcy
Pennington County fatal motorcycle crash under investigation

Latest News

Sioux Falls Little League is moving on in the Midwest Region Tournament with a 2-1 win over...
Sioux Falls Little League advance past Iowa in Midwest Region Tournament
Alex Kandolin has a wide five-stroke lead in the SDGA Amateur Women’s Stroke Play Championship...
Three tied, Kandolin lead SDGA Amateur Championships after first round
Collectively, the Sioux Falls Storm have made adjustments and found a way to win throughout the...
Storm riding spark into IFL National Championship
Collectively, the Sioux Falls Storm have made adjustments and found a way to win throughout the...
Storm riding spark into IFL National Championship