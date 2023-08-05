Harrisburg Gold outlasts Post 22 in rain-soaked elimination game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg Post 45 Gold is still alive in the American Legion Central Plains Regional Tournament with a 4-3 win over Rapid City Post 22.

Post 22 scored three runs in the top of the first inning, before being shut down by Harrisburg’s defense. Post 45 scored one run back in the bottom of the third, before scoring three in the bottom of the fourth. The win pits Harrisburg Gold against Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday for another elimination game.

For Harrisburg Gold, Eli Kokenge threw for six innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while picking up three strikeouts. Max Carlson, Carter Hoffman, and Coen Cook all tallied an RBI each.

