Highway Patrol investigating two-vehicle crash near Dell Rapids

A two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday near Dell Rapids has left one person dead.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday near Dell Rapids has left one person dead.

Early reports show that a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck was traveling south on 474th Avenue and 242nd Street, about three miles north of Dell Rapids. A Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north and crossed the center line into the southbound lane, crashing into the semi.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames after the crash.

The 47-year-old male driver of the Peterbilt was able to exit the vehicle and had minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, whose name is not being released, died on the scene.

All information released so far is preliminary and South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

