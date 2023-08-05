Avera Medical Minute
One dead in western SD motorcycle crash

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday...
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday about 23 miles northwest of Midland, South Dakota.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAAKON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday about 23 miles northwest of Midland, South Dakota.

According to a DPS release, a 2005 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI was traveling west on SD Highway 34 when the 64-year-old male driver lost control of the motorcycle and entered a ditch, becoming separated from the motorcycle.

The driver was taken to the Pierre Hospital and was pronounced dead, he was not wearing a helmet.

The name of the driver has not been released, pending family notification and the crash is still under investigation.

