Sioux Falls back-to-school events helping local families

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first day of school is coming up fast, and hundreds of kids in Sioux Falls received some help gearing up for the school year on Saturday.

At the Hy-Vee on East 10th Street, Starbucks hosted its first-ever All-In event to give away backpacks filled with school supplies. They partnered with the non-profit Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) as well as several other local and national businesses to help make Saturday’s giveaway possible.

In total, they gave away about 180 backpacks with supplies.

Wireless World also hosted a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday. The three Wireless World locations in Sioux Falls had a total of 1,000 backpacks to give away.

This was the seventh year that the team at Wireless World hosted a backpack giveaway. Organizers want to continue serving the community, one of their core values.

“Wireless World is also looking for a way that it can make an impact and give people a boost when they need it,” said Wireless World Business Specialist Ryan Revell. “This has been one of the best things that we’ve done in a lot of ways because it gives not only students and families a boost but also teachers. And it gives a chance for the community to get involved.”

Customers at each of the 55 Wireless World locations across the Midwest could nominate teachers to receive a $200 Amazon gift card to purchase additional supplies.

The Empire Mall hosted its annual Back-To-School Bash from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., allowing families to come together for various activities while shopping for savings on school supplies.

The Great Plains Zoo-mobile was also out at the mall providing animal encounters, face painting and balloon art.

