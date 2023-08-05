Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce to host Inside Washington event

Greater Sioux falls Chamber of Commerce
Greater Sioux falls Chamber of Commerce(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This month, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Inside Washington event, which will feature all three members of South Dakota’s Congressional delegation.

The event will take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on August 24 at noon. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson will take part in a moderated discussion about activity taking place in the nation’s capital. Audience members will have a chance to ask questions.

Registration is required and the cost is $50 for Chamber members and $100 for non-members. You can register at SiouxFallsChamber.com.

