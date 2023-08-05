Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls house fire under investigation

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon at 6804 West 64th Street.

Around 2:15 p.m., dispatch indicated they were receiving reports of smoke from inside a home. The first arriving units located a fire on the first floor of the home and worked to extinguish the fire once they confirmed there were no occupants inside the house.

The main body of the fire was extinguished within 5 minutes, and crews remained for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

One person was injured and one pet died in the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants to remind residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors in their homes.

