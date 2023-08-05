Sioux Falls Little League advance past Iowa in Midwest Region Tournament

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Little League is moving on in the Midwest Region Tournament with a 2-1 win over Johnston, Iowa.

Ryan Henry led Sioux Falls with a two-run RBI shot early in the game. Even though Iowa would get a run back a little bit later, Sioux Falls never lost the lead and held strong defensively.

Sioux Falls will move on to play Kearney, Nebraska in the second round of the tournament. That game will be played at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, airing on ESPN+.

