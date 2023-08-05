Storm fans flock to Greatshots for championship game watch party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls storm played in the IFL Championship game on Saturday, and fans in Sioux Falls watched the action at Greatshots.

Over 75 Storm fans gathered to watch the big game at Greatshots, who boasts that they have the largest TV screen in South Dakota.

From the kickoff, the crowd was rowdy, going through every high and low of the game. Ironically, a storm prevented Storm fans from watching part of the game, as the TV signal briefly went out. That didn’t stop fans from calling out the play-by-play in the crowd.

Despite the result, it was a special way for Storm fans to wrap up the season.

