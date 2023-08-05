Storm QB has family support for final IFL game

HENDERSON, N.V. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm play for the IFL Championship on Saturday and for their quarterback Lorenzo Brown, it will be the final time he plays football.

Lorenzo Brown Jr. grew up in Bristol, Connecticut, and at the age of eight showed his dad what he could do with a football. That started him on a path that ultimately brought their whole family to Sioux Falls.

After starring in Bristol, Brown came to the University of Sioux Falls where championships began to follow. Two consecutive NAIA crowns with the Cougars and three IFL titles with the Storm.

This past year, his parents Yolanda and Lorenzo Sr. moved to Sioux Falls to watch their son play every game. So naturally, they will be back on the sideline for his final game, just like his first.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.