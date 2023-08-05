Storm riding spark into IFL National Championship

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been easy to say that Kurtiss Riggs announcing that he’d be stepping down at season’s end has galvanized the Storm. While to an extent it has, a 56-15 loss at Frisco last month which left them teetering on the edge of missing the playoffs may have been the catalyst to an incredible run through them.

“To get whooped that bad, it felt bad. We had to figure it out at that point. For me, personally, it started a fire,” Storm Linebacker James Brown said.

That fire has been at times a slow burn with Sioux Falls rallying from 20 or more points down in each game to win.

“It was all the mistakes that we made. It was all us controlling that narrative. We just had to sit down, tweak some things at halftime, and we really had a good gameplan going into both games. It really came down to executing,” Storm Quarterback Lorenzo Brown, Jr. said.

The challenge this time will be in facing a quarterback who knows them well. Dalton Sneed impressed last year but asked to move closer to home. He’s thrown for more than 2100 yards and 47 touchdowns.

“He’s the ultimate competitor. I mean, he will lay it all out there. He makes everyone else better, that’s his best skill. He’s a tremendous leader,” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs said.

Collectively they’ve made adjustments and found a way to win throughout the last month. And it’s that unified drive that has them playing for more than their departing head coach and quarterback.

“I think of everyone as family. So when I go out there, I do it for them, I do it for my family. I leave it all out there. I think everyone has kind of bought into that. We know it is his last game. But whether or not it was his last game, [Lorenzo’s] or Kurtiss, we were going 100 percent anyway,” Brown said.

“This would be right up there for one of the most special. We only have two veterans, we only have two vets. That’s it. So I think that says a lot too, how the guys are able to battle and maintain. It’s been a tough road,” Riggs said.

