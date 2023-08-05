Avera Medical Minute
The Sturgis Rally isn’t just a biker’s paradise but a foodie’s dream

The food vendors at the rally can really satisfy your appetite.
The food vendors at the rally can really satisfy your appetite.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whether you crave savory, spicy, sweet, or something in between, the food vendors at the rally can satisfy your appetite.

Amidst the roaring engines and excitement, there are truly some unique food vendors that are fueling the fun in a delicious way. One vendor chose a speakeasy to set himself apart from the other booths.

“We have feature pastas, alfredo pasta, custom artists, and mac and cheese,” said Santa Lucia manager Chris Huber.

One midwest food vendor travels across the country to share his unique signature pulled pork parfait with layers of BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, and your choice of meat.

“Started with the pulled pork, I think at a bike rally might’ve been here or might’ve been in Daytona; he wanted the bikers to have something that they can just walk around with; they wanted a whole dinner that they can just walk around with and eat. So we thought meat mashed potatoes, barbecue sauce put all in a cup, and that’s how it started,” said Porky’s BBQ manager Jeff Mcleod.

Rally goers, get your appetites ready to explore the different flavors of food vendors throughout the week.

