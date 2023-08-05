Avera Medical Minute
Three tied, Kandolin lead SDGA Amateur Championships after first round

Alex Kandolin has a wide five-stroke lead in the SDGA Amateur Women’s Stroke Play Championship, while three are tied at the top of the men’s championship.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alex Kandolin has a wide five-stroke lead in the SDGA Amateur Women’s Stroke Play Championship after Friday’s first round, while three are tied at the top of the men’s championship.

Brock Murphy, Ben Irlbeck, and Riley Duncanson lead the men’s field finishing four-under par for a share of the lead. Four more are tied for fourth place, all at three-under par after one round.

Kandolin’s closest competition after one day is Reese Jansa and Kelsey Heath, both going even at Willow Run after one day.

