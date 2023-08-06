Andre Fields era with Sioux Falls Storm begins

HENDERSON, Nev. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm ended 2023 in a familiar place, playing for their 16th league championship.

The future is going to look a lot different as long time head coach Kurtiss Riggs, and his quarterback Lorenzo Brown, move on.

“I think this one will set in and hurt for a while and then there will be the moments of 20 years of greatness,” Riggs said.

The thought of a Sioux Falls team with only two veterans on its roster playing for a championship seemed unlikely on July first after a 56-15 defeat at Frisco dropped them to 7-6 with potential to miss the playoffs altogether.

“No I didn’t think it was going to be a possibility. And then we kept getting these little wins and things started happening for us. One thing that was big for us is that we didn’t have a revolving door of guys going in and out. Last year they talked about, when they didn’t make playoffs, they had guys coming in and out constantly so they weren’t able to build that bond that we had this year,” Storm Wideout Cole Thurness said.

“We really had to look ourselves in the mirror after we took that butt whooping in Frisco and what did we want to accomplish as a team for the rest of the year? And guys came together and they battled. Hopefully the guys use this as motivation. I told them in the locker room that my playing days are done but that doesn’t mean yours are done,” Brown said.

Where next year goes now rests on the shoulders of former Storm player and defensive coordinator Andre Fields.

“The foundation is set. It’s not just the foundation, the whole house is built. Maybe I’ll come in and maybe change the paint color, add some newer furniture, things like that. But for the most part we want to keep this train rolling the same way it’s been. I think if I can just put my spin on it, maybe give it a little bit more energy, we’ll be right back to where we need to be,” Fields said.

Kurtiss Riggs showed his confidence in Fields, and his son, offensive coordinator Peyton Riggs, by letting those two run the show in his final year.

“You know the first thing is he’s got a great relationship with players. He does a phenomenal job communicating, talking to them, leading them. They’ll attract players, they’ll attract great players, and they’ll continue to win,” Riggs said.

“You’re going to have a coach who keeps it real with you, who is going to be honest and upfront with you, but also is going to motivate and push you to be better. I mean a lot of these guys are here for a reason. They wish they were somewhere else but that means that there is something that they’re lacking. And we’re going to try to find that for you, push you to maximize it and see if it helps you to move on, but in the meantime help us win championships,” Fields said.

Perhaps 2023 can be viewed as a trial run for what’s to come.

If so the Storm’s future may be just as successful as their past.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.