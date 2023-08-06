Author battling ALS hosts book signing in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Laura Pulscher, who continues to battle ALS, wrote a book called “Stories,” a faith journey of a housewife who happens to be a non-verbal quadriplegic.

Her supporters came out to LaDelle and Fourth Coffeehouse in Dell Rapids for a book signing on Saturday.

The process of writing a book without the use of your hands is quite a task, but Laura was able up for the task to complete her book.

“She has to go through the process of typing out the words with her eyes, The computer that she uses tracks her eye movement,” said Laura’s husband Toby. “Letter-by-letter, word-by-word, she goes through the editing process, the writing process, the formatting, everything takes a little bit longer because of her disability.”

Sandy Koenig is a family friend who is also a caretaker for Laura, and has been by her side through this journey.

“Laura Jean kept this a secret for a long time, even from her care provider, so to see this all come together for Laura Jean, she’s an amazing woman that can write a book and she can’t move anything,” Koenig said. " So to see all this happen is really a gift for her and her book is going to be a gift to anyone who reads it.”

Those that have been around Laura spoke on Saturday about the inspiration that she has had on their lives.

