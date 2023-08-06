Bay Area downs Storm in IFL National Championship

HENDERSON, Nev. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls’ strong run in the IFL Playoffs come to a halt at the end of the road, falling 51-41 to Bay Area in the IFL National Championship.

Bay Area jumped out to an early 13-0 lead, and Sioux Falls was never able to take it back. The Storm were able to pull back to within three points late in the game, but a costly interception returned for a touchdown killed any chances to take the lead.

The loss signals the end of the Kurtiss Riggs era in Sioux Falls, with 11 championships under his belt with the Storm. It’s also the final game for Sioux Falls quarterback Lorenzo Brown.

“We had two comeback wins during the playoffs and the same thing (started happening), we started to make that little comeback, we got within three. We just need to score faster and our defense needed a big stop,” Storm Wideout Cole Thurness said.

“They do a nice job with that heavy package, they really make you condense the box. You know a lot of self-inflicted wounds against a very good team,” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs said.

“You put yourself in a hole like that against a really good team and you know we couldn’t get that luck streak again. But I’m very proud of the guys from battling all four quarters and it just wasn’t in the cards for us today,” Storm Quarterback Lorenzo Brown said.

