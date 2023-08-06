Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg Gold’s season ends with loss to Lincoln, NE in region semifinals

By Cooper Seamer

Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg Post 45 Gold’s season is done, as Lincoln, Nebraska takes Saturday’s elimination game with a 7-6 walkoff win.

Harrisburg had beat hosts Rapid City Post 22 to move on to the American Legion Central Plains Tournament semifinals. Harrisburg Gold ends it’s year with a 27-15 record.

Brandon Simunek threw for six innings for Gold, allowing six earned runs on seven hits, while striking out five batters. Max Scherer drove in three runs for Harrisburg Gold.

