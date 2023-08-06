Avera Medical Minute
‘Idol Across America’ holding virtual auditions for South Dakota

Those who want to have their voice heard by the celebrity judges and viewers around the country will have the opportunity to audition via Zoom with an American Idol producer.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Producers of the hit singing competition “American Idol” have been holding virtual auditions for the newest season, and a special audition day for South Dakotans is coming up on Wednesday, August 9.

For the fourth year in a row, “Idol Across America,” an updated version of the original American Idol program, will host a virtual audition day in all 50 US states as well as Washington, D.C.

Those who want to have their voice heard by the celebrity judges and viewers around the country will have the opportunity to audition via Zoom with an American Idol producer.

“What makes this audition process so much fun is meeting talent,” said producer Melissa Elfar. “Meeting people from all across the country. American Idol is the only show that leaves no stone, or no state left unturned. We go everywhere. We touch every single state. We want anyone who wants to audition to have the opportunity to audition. What makes it fun and exciting is meeting people and hearing stories and hearing so many amazing songs and so much great talent.”

If you aren’t able to make Wednesday’s audition, you can still submit an audition video for consideration. All participants must be at least 15 years old.

You can learn more about Idol Across America virtual auditions here.

