Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDGA Amateur Championships cancelled due to rain

Rain caused a delay in Saturday’s second round, and play never resumed Sunday morning.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some news from Willow Run Sunday afternoon; the SDGA Amateur Championships have been cancelled.

Rain caused a delay in Saturday’s second round, and play never resumed Sunday morning. Officials said though that course conditions, continuing rain, and course availability are still causing delays, and there are no viable options to continue play.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Bauer
Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance
A two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday near Dell Rapids has left one person dead.
Highway Patrol investigating two-vehicle crash near Dell Rapids
One day after the Pennington County State’s Attorney announced criminal rape charges against...
SD American Legion releases statement on Mitchell baseball team charges
Around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, the Sioux Empire Fair and W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds announced on...
Sioux Empire Fair closed early Saturday night due to weather
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday...
One dead in western SD motorcycle crash

Latest News

Rain caused a delay in Saturday’s second round, and play never resumed Sunday morning.
SDGA Amateur Championships cancelled due to rain
The future is going to look a lot different as long time head coach Kurtiss Riggs, and his...
Andre Fields era with Sioux Falls Storm begins
The future is going to look a lot different as long time head coach Kurtiss Riggs, and his...
Andre Fields era with Sioux Falls Storm begins
Harrisburg Post 45 Gold’s season is done, as Lincoln, Nebraska takes Saturday’s elimination...
Harrisburg Gold’s season ends with loss to Lincoln, NE in region semifinals