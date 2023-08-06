SDGA Amateur Championships cancelled due to rain
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some news from Willow Run Sunday afternoon; the SDGA Amateur Championships have been cancelled.
Rain caused a delay in Saturday’s second round, and play never resumed Sunday morning. Officials said though that course conditions, continuing rain, and course availability are still causing delays, and there are no viable options to continue play.
