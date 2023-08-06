Sioux Empire Fair fully reopened after Saturday shutdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fairgoers were left disappointed after the Sioux Empire Fair and W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds closed early due to weather on Saturday. But on Sunday, the festivities are back in full swing with the carnival opening at noon, Hairball taking to the stage in the evening, and numerous indoor events happening throughout the day.

You can find a full schedule of events at SiouxEmpireFair.com.

