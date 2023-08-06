Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Fair fully reopened after Saturday shutdown

Sioux Empire Fair
The festivities are back in full swing with the carnival opening at noon, Hairball taking to the stage in the evening, and numerous indoor events happening throughout the day.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fairgoers were left disappointed after the Sioux Empire Fair and W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds closed early due to weather on Saturday. But on Sunday, the festivities are back in full swing with the carnival opening at noon, Hairball taking to the stage in the evening, and numerous indoor events happening throughout the day.

You can find a full schedule of events at SiouxEmpireFair.com.

Watch our live stream of the fair below.

