Sioux Falls Little League survives late run from Nebraska, move on to region semifinals

The Sioux Falls Little League survives a late push from Kearney, Nebraska, winning 7-4.
The Sioux Falls Little League survives a late push from Kearney, Nebraska, winning 7-4.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League survives a late push from Kearney, Nebraska, winning 7-4.

South Dakota’s representative in the tournament now moves on to face North Dakota in the Midwest Region semifinals on Wednesday. That game will take place at 10:00 a.m., and air on ESPN.

Jake McCloskey started the scoring for Sioux Falls, bringing in Carter Chapman for the first run of the game.

In the top of the third inning, Ryan Henry made it a 3-0 ballgame with a two-RBI shot out to right center field. Sioux Falls continued to score with Rafe Nohrenberg launching a shot to left field to bring in three runners, making it a 6-0 game.

Chapman brought in the last run for Sioux Falls, taking a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. Kearney would score four runs in the last half inning, but Sioux Falls would hang out to close out the game.

Latest News

The leaders in the both the men’s and women’s SDGA Amateur Championships had barely started...
Thunderstorms soak play at SDGA Amateur Championships
Sioux Falls’ strong run in the IFL Playoffs come to a halt at the end of the road, falling...
Bay Area downs Storm in IFL National Championship
