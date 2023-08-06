Sioux Falls Little League survives late run from Nebraska, move on to region semifinals

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League survives a late push from Kearney, Nebraska, winning 7-4.

South Dakota’s representative in the tournament now moves on to face North Dakota in the Midwest Region semifinals on Wednesday. That game will take place at 10:00 a.m., and air on ESPN.

Jake McCloskey started the scoring for Sioux Falls, bringing in Carter Chapman for the first run of the game.

In the top of the third inning, Ryan Henry made it a 3-0 ballgame with a two-RBI shot out to right center field. Sioux Falls continued to score with Rafe Nohrenberg launching a shot to left field to bring in three runners, making it a 6-0 game.

Chapman brought in the last run for Sioux Falls, taking a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. Kearney would score four runs in the last half inning, but Sioux Falls would hang out to close out the game.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.