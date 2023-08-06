Taste the Goodness held in Sioux Falls to benefit Bishop Dudley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday night, Taste the Goodness, a community event that benefitted a local homeless shelter, returned for its 9th year in downtown Sioux Falls.

The event featured craft beer, live music, a silent auction, games and activities, and food.

The Catholic Community Foundation organizes Taste the Goodness every year to raise money for the Bishop Dudley House, being its largest fundraiser of the year.

“We have hundreds of people who came out tonight in the rain to celebrate with us and to help us continue the work that we do at the Bishop Dudley House, and that is sheltering our homeless population and serving our people who live in poverty,” said Bishop Dudley House Executive Director Madeline Shields. “We have a day shelter and an overnight shelter and we could not serve them without these kinds of events.”

Shields added the event also serves as a great opportunity to bring the community together.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.