Thunderstorms soak play at SDGA Amateur Championships

The leaders in the both the men’s and women’s SDGA Amateur Championships had barely started play when rain delayed the rest of the day.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT
The second round at Willow Run is currently delayed due to the weather, with SDGA officials stating that the round will resume Sunday morning. Play will hopefully be wrapped up by noon, and the final round of action will get underway in the afternoon.

On the women’s side, Alex Kandolin still has her outright lead, but lost a few strokes and sits at two-under par overall. Karla Cotton moves into second place, sitting three strokes back from Kandolin. Reese Jansa, Kelsey Heath and Lauren Tims are tied for third at two strokes over par.

Most of the men’s leaders didn’t start their second round Tuesday before the storms moved in. Riley Duncanson did claim an outright lead, making two birdies in three holes before play was suspended. He now sits at six-under par overall. Ben Irlbeck and Brock Murphey sit two strokes back from him at four-under par each. Murphy didn’t start his round before the rain started.

