Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance

Morgan Bauer
Morgan Bauer(WANF)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Aberdeen native Morgan Bauer.

In a statement Saturday night, police in Porterdale, Georgia said they had obtained arrest warrants and have taken two people into custody.

Johnathan Alexander Warren was arrested in Los Angeles, California for murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Katelyn Goble was arrested in Peoria, Illinois on charges of concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Police have not said what their relationship was to Bauer.

Bauer was 19 years old when she moved from Aberdeen to the Atlanta area in 2016. She disappeared just two weeks later. There had been few developments in the case over the past seven years.

But that changed last month when police executed a search warrant at a home in Porterdale, and found items of interest related to Bauer’s disappearance.

Dakota News Now spoke with Bauer’s mom, Sherri Keenan, following the developments last month. She said police had been keeping her informed about their investigation.

While the possibility of Bauer returning home safely had begun to fade, Keenan said she just wanted to bring her daughter home.

“At this point, after seven years, I feel like in my heart, I already kind of know. If they found something, I’m going to do what I said I would and I’m going to go to Atlanta and I’m going to bring my daughter home to South Dakota,” said Keenan.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges brought against at least six players from the Mitchell Legion baseball team on...
Pennington Co. State’s Attorney speaks on Mitchell baseball charges
Recently, serious allegations were brought to light about possible hazing within the Mitchell...
Mitchell Legion baseball players indicted on rape charges
Court: Kevin Costner may need to pay off South Dakota sculptor
Yankton man arrested after entering car, home & apartment in Sioux Falls
One day after the Pennington County State’s Attorney announced criminal rape charges against...
SD American Legion releases statement on Mitchell baseball team charges

Latest News

Saturday Evening's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Zach Borg caught up with Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs after the Storm fell to the Bay Area Panthers...
Kurtiss Riggs reflects on career, final game with Storm
Zach Borg caught up with Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs after the Storm fell to the Bay Area Panthers...
Kurtiss Riggs reflects on career, final game with Storm
Sioux Falls back-to-school events helping local families