Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

WATCH LIVE: 2024 Candidates speak at Rep. Hinson’s BBQ Bash

By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is set to hold her annual “Ashley’s BBQ Bash” in Cedar Rapids Sunday.

The event, which is being held at Hawkeye Downs, is set to feature Iowa politicians including Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

With Iowa set to keep its first-in-the-nation status for the GOP caucus, several Republican presidential candidates are also set to speak. Candidates include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are also in the lineup.

On Twitter, Rep. Hinson tweeted, “Iowa. Picks. Presidents”.

The GOP Caucus is set to be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Bauer
Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance
A two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday near Dell Rapids has left one person dead.
Highway Patrol investigating two-vehicle crash near Dell Rapids
One day after the Pennington County State’s Attorney announced criminal rape charges against...
SD American Legion releases statement on Mitchell baseball team charges
Around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, the Sioux Empire Fair and W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds announced on...
Sioux Empire Fair closed early Saturday night due to weather
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday...
One dead in western SD motorcycle crash

Latest News

Those who want to have their voice heard by the celebrity judges and viewers around the country...
‘Idol Across America’ holding virtual auditions for South Dakota
The festivities are back in full swing with the carnival opening at noon, Hairball taking to...
Sioux Empire Fair fully reopened after Saturday shutdown
Hyde County cattle rancher Seth Zilverberg poses with his wife Bridget (holding 4-month-old...
As population plummets, Hyde County civic leaders seek solutions: ‘It takes a special person to want to live here’
BREAKING: Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance