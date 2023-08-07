Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUKON, Okla. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-a restaurant in Oklahoma.

According to the Yukon Police Department, the toddler was walking with his parents when he was hit in the drive-thru lane around lunchtime.

The child was taken to a trauma hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department is investigating the collision to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family members identified the child as Ismael Perez. They created a GoFundMe to help the toddler’s mother with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Bauer
Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday...
One dead in western SD motorcycle crash
A two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday near Dell Rapids has left one person dead.
Highway Patrol investigating two-vehicle crash near Dell Rapids
One day after the Pennington County State’s Attorney announced criminal rape charges against...
SD American Legion releases statement on Mitchell baseball team charges
Hyde County cattle rancher Seth Zilverberg poses with his wife Bridget (holding 4-month-old...
As population plummets, Hyde County civic leaders seek solutions: ‘It takes a special person to want to live here’

Latest News

4 teens injured in stabbing at Sioux Falls house party
A patient is transported by ambulance outside the Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los...
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields
The City and Borough of Juneau issued on Sunday a location declaration of emergency following...
Widespread river flooding sweeps away at least 2 structures; Alaska’s capital city declares emergency
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing