4 teens injured in stabbing at Sioux Falls house party

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple people were sent to the hospital with stab wounds following an aggravated assault early Saturday morning in northwest Sioux Falls.

The incident happened a little after 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of N. Oklahoma Ave.

Police report there were quite a few people inside a house at a house party. There was an argument between two people, and one man pulled out a knife. Several other people jumped in.

Four people received stab wounds. A 17-year-old was cut on his abdomen and face. An 18-year-old was cut in the leg. An 18-year-old had a wound to the abdomen. An 18-year-old received wounds on his arm and leg.

Everyone went to the hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old was in critical condition and was taken to surgery right away, according to police.

The suspect was still on scene when officers arrived.

The suspect — 18-year-old Anyuon Atem from Luverne — was arrested for four counts of Aggravated Assault.

