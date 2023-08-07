Dakota News Now at the Sioux Empire Fair

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fair president and CEO Scott Wick talked entertainment, and Shawn Ericsson of Man Salon gave an inside look at the mullet contest happening at the Sioux Empire Fair Monday.

Despite nice weather this week, last weekend’s rain caused some cancellations at the fair, including the Brothers Osborne concert. Full refunds will be given to those who purchased tickets. Those can be expected soon. If a ticket buyer does not receive a refund by Sept. 10, give the fair offices a call.

Ericsson said Monday night’s mullet contest will include three judges considering entries based on three categories: length, style and overall mullet swagger. This first-of-its-kind contest drew 18 contestants.

