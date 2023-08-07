Avera Medical Minute
Downtown Riverfest raffle prizes stolen from storage unit

10th annual Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls
10th annual Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A brand-new kayak, paddle, and life jacket were stolen from the Friends of the Big Sioux River organization over the weekend.

The Pelican Sweep 100X kayak, Bending Branches Whisper paddle, and a Stohlquist Spectrum life jacket were intended to be used as prizes for a raffle at the Downtown Riverfest in Sioux Falls on August 19.

The Friends of the Big Sioux River announced on Monday that they discovered the items were stolen from a storage unit. According to similar product listings online, the pack of items is valued at over $500.

Those with any information on the theft are encouraged to contact Managing Director Travis Entenman at director@friendsofthebigsiouxriver.org or by calling 605-679-6973.

