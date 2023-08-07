Downtown Riverfest raffle prizes stolen from storage unit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A brand-new kayak, paddle, and life jacket were stolen from the Friends of the Big Sioux River organization over the weekend.

The Pelican Sweep 100X kayak, Bending Branches Whisper paddle, and a Stohlquist Spectrum life jacket were intended to be used as prizes for a raffle at the Downtown Riverfest in Sioux Falls on August 19.

The Friends of the Big Sioux River announced on Monday that they discovered the items were stolen from a storage unit. According to similar product listings online, the pack of items is valued at over $500.

Those with any information on the theft are encouraged to contact Managing Director Travis Entenman at director@friendsofthebigsiouxriver.org or by calling 605-679-6973.

