Full stomachs & full backpacks: Back-to-school resources

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Help is available for families heading back to school — supply lists, meal programs, and services that physically and mentally prepare students for a strong start.

School supplies

• Find a supply list for your school here.

• A number of programs can help families in gathering supplies for the new year.

• Project SOS through The Banquet provides school supplies and backpacks to students in the Sioux Falls area. Families must register. Distribution happens at The Banquet on August 7, 9, 11, 15, 17 and 19.

• Organizations like Starbucks and CASA are partnering to provide back-to-school supplies for families.

Health and wellness resources

• School nutrition programs

• Child and adult nutrition services

• Iowa immunization requirements

• South Dakota immunization requirements

• Minnesota immunization requirements

• Feeding South Dakota offers a backpack meal program that provides nutritious meals for children who do not have access to food on the weekends.

• The Department of Education provides a list of mental health resources available to students.

Staying safe

Check out the previous stories below for tips about how to ensure a safe start back to school.

• Back-to-school scams to watch out for as new year begins

• Tips for safe driving in a school zone

Do you know of other resources that we should include here? Let us know by emailing news@dakotanewsnow.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.