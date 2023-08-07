Avera Medical Minute
Full stomachs & full backpacks: Back-to-school resources

Back to school
Back to school(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Help is available for families heading back to school — supply lists, meal programs, and services that physically and mentally prepare students for a strong start.

School supplies

• Find a supply list for your school here.

A number of programs can help families in gathering supplies for the new year.

Project SOS through The Banquet provides school supplies and backpacks to students in the Sioux Falls area. Families must register. Distribution happens at The Banquet on August 7, 9, 11, 15, 17 and 19.

• Organizations like Starbucks and CASA are partnering to provide back-to-school supplies for families.

Health and wellness resources

School nutrition programs

Child and adult nutrition services

Iowa immunization requirements

South Dakota immunization requirements

Minnesota immunization requirements

• Feeding South Dakota offers a backpack meal program that provides nutritious meals for children who do not have access to food on the weekends.

• The Department of Education provides a list of mental health resources available to students.

Staying safe

Check out the previous stories below for tips about how to ensure a safe start back to school.

Back-to-school scams to watch out for as new year begins

Tips for safe driving in a school zone

Do you know of other resources that we should include here? Let us know by emailing news@dakotanewsnow.com.

