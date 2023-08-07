Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: New statewide legal office?; Preserving long-term care

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a workgroup looking in to the possibility of a state public defender’s office.

Neil Fulton, Dean of the USD School of Law and co-chair of the Indigent Legal Services Task Force, breaks down the discussions happening and what it could mean for counties struggling with funding.

Sen. Jean Hunhoff joins the program to discuss the latest with a summer study on sustainable long-term care in South Dakota. You can watch the full conversation below.

We also examine division within the South Dakota Democratic Party, while a fourth political party is officially recognized by the state ahead of the 2024 Election.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

