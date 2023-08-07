Avera Medical Minute
Monday Munchies: Polar Bites at the Sioux Empire Fair

By Elle Dickau
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Get ready for some fair fun and even better — fair food!

The Sioux Empire Fair offers up a variety of food options, including a staple in Polar Bites.

Owner Jess Rooney said, “We have rolled ice creams — a couple that we don’t have in our shops regularly. Then we also serve a couple of fried foods because it wouldn’t be fair without fried. So we have cinnamon apple fries and fried cinnamon rolls. We also run the dairy barn which is milkshakes, all day milk, and we brought in floats and mixes like ice cream mixed with candy.”

Polar Bites has been coming back to the fair year after year.

“This is our seventh year. Our menu has kind of changed as we went along. We had coffee at one point and frappuccinos. As we’ve seen what works, we’ve adjusted the menu,” said Rooney.

They love to watch as people enjoy what they have to offer, according to Rooney.

“It’s so much fun just knowing that we’re bringing something popular that is what people come back looking for. We have people from out of town that don’t necessarily make it to our normal shops, and they get excited for the rolled ice cream, and then we have the people who are regulars that love the additions at the fair — the fried foods that we add in. It’s just kind of a special little bonus.”

Polar Bites at the fair has many sweet treats for you to eat!

