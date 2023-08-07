Avera Medical Minute
Name released in Haakon County fatal crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAAKON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sisseton man has been identified as the person who died Friday in a single motorcycle crash 23 miles from Midland, South Dakota.

The crash happened at 12:33 p.m. on SD 34 about 23 miles northwest of Midland.

Officials report a 2005 Harley Davidson FLHRCI was traveling west on SD 34 when the driver lost control of the motorcycle, entered the south ditch, and became separated from the motorcycle.

The driver — 64-year-old Jerry Schaunaman — was taken by ambulance to the Pierre Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

