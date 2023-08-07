Over 50 years of family ownership of George’s Pizza comes to an end

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To some, it’s a slice of nostalgia. To many, it’s a staple in the Brookings downtown. George’s Pizza isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but Sunday marks the end of an era.

George’s Pizza has been around since 1971, but the Theodosopoulos family has owned George’s since 1976. One employee, Makayla Myers, was formerly a manager at George’s and now she fills in wherever she’s needed. After sixteen years working for the Theodosopoulos family, she has seen firsthand how much they have impacted their customers and employees. So much so that they feel part of the family, too. Panagoita Theodosopoulos even calls Myers’ children her grandchildren.

“It’s the stories that you hear,” explained Myers. “I mean, when people come in here and they talk about going to college here and things that they did with the owners or how they met them or just memories of everything, I just think they’ve touched so many people in this community.”

Plenty of life has happened at George’s, which makes it an even more special place. Myers met her husband there and it’s where he proposed. Regular customers like Kevin King have been able to see lives change over his thirty-five years of eating at George’s. He started going there when he was in college and he has been going there with family almost every Sunday.

“Family events, people coming to town for the games, people coming to town for family things, it’s always the place everybody shows up,” said King. “To see the waitresses over the years come in here as a young college girl, meet their future husbands, move on, have kids. It’s instrumental to us and many people’s lives.”

The family is grateful to have been part of so many stories, but also to have been impacted by others around them.

“It’s actually a great feeling,” said one of the co-owners, Georgia Theodosopoulos-Lynn. “We come across, for example, when my dad did pass away, at his funeral there were so many past employees through the years that came.”

Ultimately, family members say that it just hasn’t been the same since Georgia’s father, Spiro Theodosopoulos, passed away in 2016. To them, it was just time. Moving on will not be easy, but their final week was a great sendoff.

“The last week has obviously been a testament to how much George’s has impacted everybody in the community,” Myers stated. “We’ve had an amazing turnout all week. It’s just been incredible.”

The new ownership remains committed to honoring the legacy of George’s Pizza. They have their work cut out for them, but they have a community that is willing to support them.

“We’ll support the new ownership,” said King. “It’s not going away, it’s just a new chapter. It’s an end of one era and on to the next era.”

As for the Theodosopoulos family, things will look different, but they are looking forward to what’s next. Georgia currently works full-time at BankStar Financial in Brookings, but outside of that, things are up in the air.

“Well, I’m going to have a lot of free time, let’s just say that,” Theodosopoulos-Lynn said with a grin.

