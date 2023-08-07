Project SOS gives away free backpacks for those in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A community effort is underway this month to help kids in need of a backpack.

The Banquet in downtown Sioux Falls worked with several businesses to help collect supplies for its Project SOS (supply our students) backpack giveaway.

Each August, the organization hosts distribution days for parents and kids to come in and receive supplies.

“Anything we can do to help families to contribute back to the schools — education is very important, and the proper supplies to support that education is very needed,” said volunteer Tracy Heyn.

Monday was distribution day. The next dates are on Wednesday and Friday.

With the return of school approaching, Dakota News Now has compiled a list of resources for parents and guardians here: Back-to-school resources.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.