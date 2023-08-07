Sioux Falls Cathedral district expands by 30 homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cathedral district in Sioux Falls is nearing its 50-year anniversary, and they have recently went through an expansion that brought 30 new homes to the neighborhood.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad takes you the historic neighborhood.

“One of the things I thought was so cool was here we are living in the Cathedral district, and there’s this beautiful picture of Cathedral that just makes sense to have in the home,” said Cathedral district homeowner Jessica Stienstra. “It’s dated 1983. The previous owners lived here for about 34 years. They purchased the home from the diocese.”

“From bottom to top, there’s roughly 27 stairs,” said Cathedral district homeowner LeAnn Grate.

“Not everyone wants to go to a museum to see what their community looks like a 100, 200 years ago. So, basically because we have these historical districts, people can drive down the street. They can drive through the historical district,” said Cathedral district homeowner Lura Roti.

“The Cathedral district is just starting to boom!” said City of Sioux Falls Board of Historic Preservation member Diane deKoeyer.

“When I slept in that front bedroom, you could see those windows every morning,” said Cathedral district homeowner Mary Glenski. “And when we first moved here in 1965, we lived two blocks away. So when we eventually moved, the boys pushed the refrigerator down the street.”

“I really wanted my home, but also the homes around it to be protected. This is a photo of our home. Our home is more than a 130 years old and this photo probably 75-100 years old. And if you look at it, our home pretty much looks same,” said Roti.

“It was a little bit quiet and people were doing a great job of restoring their homes. But lately a lot of people have taken notice of this area can appreciate the history,” said deKoeyer.

“Yeah, go on up to the attic,” said Grate.

“When we became a historic district, and city changed it to single family, it really saved us,” said Glenski.

“Historic districts offer fabulous protection. So, I made a phone call to Diane deKoeyer at the city, and said is it a possibility the historical district can be expanded? These 30 properties would not be part of the Cathedral historic district if they did weren’t built at same era, and they didn’t have the same architectural significance. They are actually protected by Secretary of Interior. So, it’s under the national parks service and they are given a lot of same protections as other national monuments,” said Roti.

“We were one of the 10 best neighborhoods in the country,” said Glenski.

“Now that there is recognition of expansion of the district, maybe this adds a little incentive for property owners to do a little bit of work,” said deKoeyer.

“LIke you saw at our Easter egg hunt, a lot of young families are moving back into Cathedral historical district,” said Roti.

“Exploring the neighborhood is so fun because there are so many cool places you can go,” said resident Parker Pidde.

“We just absolutely love the community. The old homes are so beautiful. And so many of them are starting to get a little tired. So, it just takes good families to move in and love the homes and bring them back to life,” said Stienstra.

“I’ve also kept the part of what makes it the historical district, and it’s always great to allow people to see what you’ve done down and to let people know what is going down here” said Grate.

“I am really proud to live here. These historical properties are so important and valuable to people who live in them today and because of the expansion they will be here for people to live in the future,” said Roti.

The City of Sioux Falls says they are planning a celebration in 2024 for the Cathedral’s districts big 50th anniversary. The city is also working on expanding the McKennan Park historical district.

