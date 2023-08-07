Sunny and Cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy around the region today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for everyone. The wind will be fairly light and start out of the northwest before switching to a more southerly direction heading into tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s tonight with plenty of clear sky.

Tuesday is looking like another nice day with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. We’re going to bring in a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday with highs falling into the mid to upper 70s. The rest of the week is looking sunny and dry. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Over the weekend, we’ll start off with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. By Sunday, we’ll bring in another chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep that chance of rain early next week with highs in the 80s.

