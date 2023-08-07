Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunny and Cooler

A Couple of Dry Days
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy around the region today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for everyone. The wind will be fairly light and start out of the northwest before switching to a more southerly direction heading into tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s tonight with plenty of clear sky.

Tuesday is looking like another nice day with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. We’re going to bring in a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday with highs falling into the mid to upper 70s. The rest of the week is looking sunny and dry. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Over the weekend, we’ll start off with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. By Sunday, we’ll bring in another chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep that chance of rain early next week with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Bauer
Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday...
One dead in western SD motorcycle crash
A two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday near Dell Rapids has left one person dead.
Highway Patrol investigating two-vehicle crash near Dell Rapids
Hyde County cattle rancher Seth Zilverberg poses with his wife Bridget (holding 4-month-old...
As population plummets, Hyde County civic leaders seek solutions: ‘It takes a special person to want to live here’
The festivities are back in full swing with the carnival opening at noon, Hairball taking to...
Sioux Empire Fair fully reopened after Saturday shutdown

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Sunny Start to the Week
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Evening's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley