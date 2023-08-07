Victim pushed from balcony in Sioux Falls altercation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man suffered a broken leg and head injuries after he was pushed from an apartment’s second-floor balcony Friday night in central Sioux Falls.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 900 block of N Cliff Ave.

Police report that a few people were inside an apartment on the second floor. One man went outside for cigarette. Shortly afterward, a second man went outside. Officials believe there were words exchanged. Police do not know what the argument was about.

The supect flipped the victim off the second-floor balcony. The victim landed on the ground and received a broken leg and head injuries.

The suspect — 43-year-old Yai Yai from Sioux Falls — was arrested for one count of Aggravated Assault.

The victim is 41 from Sioux Falls.

