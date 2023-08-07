Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Victim pushed from balcony in Sioux Falls altercation

(KSFY Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man suffered a broken leg and head injuries after he was pushed from an apartment’s second-floor balcony Friday night in central Sioux Falls.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 900 block of N Cliff Ave.

Police report that a few people were inside an apartment on the second floor. One man went outside for cigarette. Shortly afterward, a second man went outside. Officials believe there were words exchanged. Police do not know what the argument was about.

The supect flipped the victim off the second-floor balcony. The victim landed on the ground and received a broken leg and head injuries.

The suspect — 43-year-old Yai Yai from Sioux Falls — was arrested for one count of Aggravated Assault.

The victim is 41 from Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Bauer
Two people arrested in connection to Morgan Bauer disappearance
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday...
One dead in western SD motorcycle crash
A two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday near Dell Rapids has left one person dead.
Highway Patrol investigating two-vehicle crash near Dell Rapids
Hyde County cattle rancher Seth Zilverberg poses with his wife Bridget (holding 4-month-old...
As population plummets, Hyde County civic leaders seek solutions: ‘It takes a special person to want to live here’
One day after the Pennington County State’s Attorney announced criminal rape charges against...
SD American Legion releases statement on Mitchell baseball team charges

Latest News

Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
10th annual Downtown Riverfest returns to Sioux Falls
Downtown Riverfest raffle prizes stolen from storage unit
4 teens injured in stabbing at Sioux Falls house party
McCook County grain bin damaged in May 2022 derecho storm.
Demand for grain storage disaster relief funds is higher than expected