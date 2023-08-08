Avera Medical Minute
Cousins likes what he sees in Addison and JJ says his QB is a great leader

Vikings have the pieces to have a great offense again
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -Without question, the Minnesota Vikings were one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL last year. They set a record by winning 11 one-score games.

And their offense was a big reason why. QB Kirk Cousins now has a new electrifying weapon to go along with Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson. And he likes what he sees in Jordan Addison, their first round pick from Southern Cal.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says, “I think he’s got a lot of ability and I think he’s...we’ve thrown him in basically with all the complete run game rules and motions and formations and the route tree we’re asking him to learn and I think he’s handled it really and and I think he’s shown his athleticism and his ability as a receiver. I think he’s a natural catcher of the football.”

And of course he has Justin Jefferson to learn from who might be the best receiver in the NFL. And JJ thinks his quarterback, Kirk Cousins is also really good for this team.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR says, “He’s a leader. That’s what we expect from him. We expect for him to go out in front of the whole team when you don’t really feel 100% comfortable with the success that we had last year. We’ve got to add on to that,”

And with Jefferson, Addison and TJ Hockenson there’s no reason to think they won’t. But it’s the defense that will determined how far this team goes.

