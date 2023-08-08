Dakota News Now explores more thrills at the Sioux Empire Fair

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s visit to the Sioux Empire Fair featured a stop by the petting zoo, information about grandstand entertainment and trips to the Pipestone Discovery Barn and Pioneer Lane.

Dakota News Now talked with the president and CEO of the fair Scott Wick, as well as Sylvia Wolters with the Pipestone Discovery Barn and Jeannie Pattison at Pioneer Lane about all the activities offered at the fair.

The Sioux Empire Fair continues this week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

