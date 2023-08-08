Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg Farmers Market shakes up the summer scene

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Elle Dickau
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Farmers Market at the Country Apple Orchard is a new addition to the summer scene.

“The Farmers Market is every Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. We have a lot of local vendors that come out here — produce like sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers. We also have jams and jellies, salsas, crocheted items, and a lot of homemade items as well — a real variety of things for everybody. We also have our concession and beer market open, along with live music and a Friday feature food truck,” said general manager Amber Halvorson.

The Farmers Market was born from the success of their fall festival.

“It was something we’ve been thinking about the past couple of years. The Fall Festival doesn’t open until September 1, and we’re out here anyway getting ready for that. We have the space, and Harrisburg doesn’t have a farmers market, so we just really wanted to collaborate with some of these local vendors that we see around, and it would just be a great combination.”

The community seems to love the market.

“There’s been a lot of support. We’ve been really thankful for that with it being our first year,” said Halvorson. “We’re just really thankful for the vendors that took a chance on us to come out here and showcase their items. And we’ve had great support from the community. We’ve had some really great crowds the past couple of weeks.”

Whether it be the farmers market or fall festival, the Country Apple Orchard loves to see the community enjoy its space.

“It’s really amazing to see we have families that come out here year after year, making memories. It’s kind of turning into traditions, and we just love watching that, especially now with adding the farmers market. We see families coming out here, and they’ll shop and then maybe they’ll grab a bite to eat, and then they hang out, listen to some music. We see that happening every weekend, and even now transitioning into the farmers market, we’re seeing that, too.”

The Harrisburg Farmers Market happens from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday until September 1.

The market is located at Country Apple Orchard, 27249 SD Hwy 115 in Harrisburg.

