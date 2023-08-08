How fairs are combatting rising costs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 84th sioux empire got off to a rocky start with rain putting a damper on the opening weekend, And that’s not the only struggle that fairs have been battling over the past couple of years.

“My hope would be that fairs don’t go away, they’ve been around for hundreds of years,” Scott Wick said, the President and CEO of the Sioux Empire Fair.

“Right now we’re just trying to keep up,” Levonne Meyer said, the Turner County Fair manager.

One county where the fair is part of its identity is Turner County, home to the oldest county fair in the state.

“There’s a huge sense of responsibility to keep this fair going as it has,” Meyer said.

Just like most things, their struggles began with the pandemic.

“Through COVID everything was down, vendor sales were, our actual number of vendors was down,” Meyer said.

During 2020 sales were down for fairs all across the state, and since then costs have been up for fair organizers.

“Everything has taken a pretty big jump, it’s starting to stabilize, but as it costs more to do everything nowadays it costs more for everybody so obviously we see those increase costs as well,” Wick said.

This has forced organizers to find new ways to make up for the loss.

“We all deal with the same struggles we just need to get creative. Whether that is trying to get more funding from the governing bodies that you work with, increasing sponsorship, or trying to work on more volunteerism. What we don’t want to do is automatically gate prices and food prices,” Wick said,

While they wish they didn’t have to, sometimes fair organizers do have to pass those costs on.

“Just like anything else those costs all get onto the next and onto the next person so everybody gets to share that increase,” Meyer said.

The Sioux Empire Fair entering its 84th year and Turner County gearing up for its 143rd year is a testament that fairs are still profitable, for themselves, as well as the surrounding area.

“Every entity that comes to this fair ends up taking money home and they put that back into their community,” Meyer said.

“The county hired folks that did a study for the economic side they said we have a $35 million economic impact to Sioux Falls and the surrounding area,” Wick said,

Which is a sign that fairs aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

”I can say with confidence that we’re in a better financial position than we were 12 years ago when I took over. I’m not worried about not talking to year a year or two from now,” Wick said.

“It’s here to stay,” Meyer said.

