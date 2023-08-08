Mail scattered, carrier injured in Meade County rollover

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, a rural mail carrier drove off the roadway and flipped his vehicle several times on Monday morning, leaving mail scattered across a pasture.

The crash was on Alkali Road. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by Life Flight to Monument Hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Once the driver was stable and in medical care, deputies, local ranchers and U.S. Postal Service employees worked to collect the mail from the vehicle, which was strewn across a pasture.

Sturgis Fire and Ambulance and the South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted with the response.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.