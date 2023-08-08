Avera Medical Minute
Robbery prevented in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to an attempted robbery in Sioux Falls Monday evening.

The victim was selling something, found a buyer, and agreed to meet at a gas station parking lot.

The victim pulled up, and the buyer — the suspect — approached the car. The victim noticed the suspect had a handgun in the front pocket of his hoody.

The suspect tried to take out the gun, planning to rob the victim.

The suspect was not able to fully remove the gun from his pocket because the victim grabbed hold of the gun through the sweatshirt.

There was a struggle. The victim pushed the suspect away and got back in his car to drive away.

Nothing was taken.

There is limited information about the suspect, and no arrests have been made at this time.

